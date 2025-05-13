Pollachi Verdict Looms: Awaited Judgement in High-Profile Assault Case

The Pollachi sexual assault and gang rape case, a highly publicized incident, inches towards closure as the Coimbatore Women's Court prepares to deliver its verdict on May 13. The CBI court, under the jurisdiction of Judge Nandini Devi, will announce the fate of the nine accused individuals.

The case, dating back to 2019, involved nine men—Thirunavukkarasu, Sabarirajan, Sathish, Vasanthakumar, Manivannan, Heranpal, Babu, Arulanandam, and Arunkumar—allegedly assaulting a young woman. The trial saw a thorough examination of evidence, with 50 witnesses and over 240 documents presented to the court.

Adding to the gravity, eight women came forward to testify against the accused, highlighting the severity of the crimes. The Central Bureau of Investigation spearheaded the inquiry, marking a significant chapter in the fight for justice in such cases.

