Pollachi Verdict Looms: Awaited Judgement in High-Profile Assault Case

The Pollachi sexual assault case verdict is set for May 13 in Coimbatore. Nine accused, involved in a 2019 assault, stand trial with testimonies from 50 witnesses. The CBI investigated, and Judge Nandini Devi will deliver the verdict. The case involves grave accusations against nine men.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Pollachi sexual assault and gang rape case, a highly publicized incident, inches towards closure as the Coimbatore Women's Court prepares to deliver its verdict on May 13. The CBI court, under the jurisdiction of Judge Nandini Devi, will announce the fate of the nine accused individuals.

The case, dating back to 2019, involved nine men—Thirunavukkarasu, Sabarirajan, Sathish, Vasanthakumar, Manivannan, Heranpal, Babu, Arulanandam, and Arunkumar—allegedly assaulting a young woman. The trial saw a thorough examination of evidence, with 50 witnesses and over 240 documents presented to the court.

Adding to the gravity, eight women came forward to testify against the accused, highlighting the severity of the crimes. The Central Bureau of Investigation spearheaded the inquiry, marking a significant chapter in the fight for justice in such cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

