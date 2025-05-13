BJP's Call to Patriots: Rally Behind Operation Sindoor

Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, on Tuesday commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address to the nation, urging all patriots to rally behind the BJP post-Operation Sindoor. In a conversation with ANI, Adhikari extolled the Indian Armed Forces for their decisive action against Pakistan during the operation.

Highlighting the BJP's nation-first ideology, Adhikari stated, "All nationalists must align with PM Modi. After Operation Sindoor, patriots should join the BJP. The PM's speech was impactful. The Indian Army effectively countered during Operation Sindoor, decisively targeting numerous affiliates of Masood Azhar." PM Modi had earlier remarked that Operation Sindoor sets a new standard in India's anti-terrorism strategy.

Addressing citizens, PM Modi also revisited India's surgical strike in 2016 and the 2019 air strikes on a Pakistani terror camp, framing Operation Sindoor as the latest pillar in India's anti-terrorism policy. Conducted on May 7, Operation Sindoor involved precise strikes on terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives.

The Prime Minister emphasized India's vigilant defense posture, crediting the Indian Air Force, Army, Navy, and other forces for their unwavering alertness. Modi asserted Operation Sindoor's role in redefining India's counter-terrorism measures and setting new operational benchmarks.

PM Modi articulated India's stance against terrorism, "In response to any terrorist attack, we will retaliate on our terms. Roots of terrorism will be dealt with strictly. Moreover, we won't succumb to nuclear intimidation. We pledge precise and decisive actions against terror hubs operating under nuclear pretexts." (ANI)

