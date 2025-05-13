Aditya Birla Capital's Strong Financial Growth Sparks Positive Momentum

Left Menu

Aditya Birla Capital reported a consolidated profit of Rs 865 crore for the March 2025 quarter, marking a 6% growth from the previous year when adjusted for one-time gains. The company's board approved raising funds through debt securities up to Rs 1,65,000 crore. Its lending portfolio and AUM also showed significant growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:43 IST
Aditya Birla Capital, a major non-deposit-taking non-banking financial company (NBFC), revealed a robust financial performance for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, with a consolidated profit of Rs 865 crore. This represents a 6% year-on-year increase when adjusted for previous one-off gains.

In a significant strategic move, the company's board has sanctioned the raising of funds through debt securities, including non-convertible debentures (NCDs), for a total amount of up to Rs 1,65,000 crore. This decision aims to enhance the company's financial capabilities under its overall borrowing framework, pending shareholder approval.

The company's financial activities also displayed growth in its lending portfolio and assets under management. By the end of March 2025, the lending portfolio expanded by 27% to Rs 1,57,404 crore, while the total assets under management increased by 17% to Rs 5,11,260 crore. Additionally, total premiums from life and health insurance surged by 22% to Rs 25,579 crore.

