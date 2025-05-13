Punjab Police Cracks Down on Amritsar Illicit Liquor Kingpin
Punjab Police arrested ten individuals following a tragic loss of lives linked to spurious liquor in Amritsar. Investigations unveiled a methanol supply chain, leading to suspensions within the force. Efforts to apprehend all involved in the deadly trade are ongoing, alongside departmental inquiries into negligence.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab Police has swiftly responded to a tragic incident in Majitha, Amritsar, arresting ten individuals involved in the illegal liquor operation. This crackdown included the kingpin, Sahib Singh, and several distributors linked to the supply of methanol, a deadly chemical used in the manufacturing of illicit liquor, according to DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav.
Investigations revealed that Sahib Singh acquired methanol online, and the compound was utilized in the spurious liquor production. The DGP also announced that two senior officers, DSP Amolak Singh and SHO Avtar Singh, were suspended for negligence. Further departmental investigations are pursuing accountability to ensure justice and prevent future incidents.
SSP Amritsar Rural, Maninder Singh, detailed the operation, noting that methanol shipments ordered by Singh were intercepted, including one still in transit. Separate criminal cases have been registered as authorities intensify efforts to dismantle the network and hold all parties accountable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Secure Border or Due Process Concerns?
Tragedy Strikes Chatham: Afterschool Incident Claims Lives
FBI Turns to Polygraph Tests in Crackdown on Information Leaks
Crackdown on Illegal Religious Structures in Uttar Pradesh
Social Media Stir: Arrests Over Objectionable Content in India