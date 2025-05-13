Punjab Police Cracks Down on Amritsar Illicit Liquor Kingpin

The Punjab Police has swiftly responded to a tragic incident in Majitha, Amritsar, arresting ten individuals involved in the illegal liquor operation. This crackdown included the kingpin, Sahib Singh, and several distributors linked to the supply of methanol, a deadly chemical used in the manufacturing of illicit liquor, according to DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

Investigations revealed that Sahib Singh acquired methanol online, and the compound was utilized in the spurious liquor production. The DGP also announced that two senior officers, DSP Amolak Singh and SHO Avtar Singh, were suspended for negligence. Further departmental investigations are pursuing accountability to ensure justice and prevent future incidents.

SSP Amritsar Rural, Maninder Singh, detailed the operation, noting that methanol shipments ordered by Singh were intercepted, including one still in transit. Separate criminal cases have been registered as authorities intensify efforts to dismantle the network and hold all parties accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)