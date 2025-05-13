U.S. Inflation Steady, Tariffs Loom Over Economic Outlook

April reports show a moderate rise in U.S. consumer prices, with the smallest annual increase in four years. A decline in food prices partially offset rent hikes, offering a temporary reprieve from inflation. Yet, the unpredictable nature of tariffs continues to cast a shadow over the economic landscape.

Despite an accord with China aimed at de-escalating trade tensions, sector-specific tariffs endure, making it difficult for the Federal Reserve to adjust policy. With potential stagflation risks, clarity on global trade's future is crucial, as noted by experts like Jeffrey Roach.

While April's Consumer Price Index rose by 0.2%, core inflation pressures, especially in housing, suggest that price adjustments reflecting tariffs are on the horizon. Financial analysts predict inventory adjustments could lead to noticeable price changes by mid-year, impacting consumer purchasing power significantly.

