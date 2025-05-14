Enhanced Security for EAM S Jaishankar Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

The central government has bolstered the security arrangements for External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar by incorporating an additional bulletproof vehicle into his convoy, according to top sources. This move comes amidst increased India-Pakistan tensions and a comprehensive threat assessment.

Currently surrounded by a 'Z' category security detail provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Jaishankar's safety protocols have been intensified following a recent analysis highlighting heightened risks due to ongoing geopolitical frictions. The CRPF had taken over the charge of his security from the Delhi Police when his protection was upgraded from 'Y' to 'Z' category last year.

The escalation in security measures reflects a broader response to intensified hostilities post-India's military operations against terror outfits in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Operation Sindoor, launched to neutralize terror threats, significantly impacted militant infrastructure, provoking retaliatory actions and sparking renewed cross-border exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)