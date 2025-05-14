IATA Sets Four Strategic Priorities to Revolutionize Global Ground Handling Operations

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) inaugurated its 2025 Ground Handling Conference (IGHC) in Nairobi with a bold and comprehensive agenda focused on four transformative priorities for the global ground handling sector. Hosted by Kenya Airways, the event brings together industry leaders to align on crucial strategies in safety, standardization, baggage management, and sustainability.

Monika Mejstrikova, IATA’s Director of Ground Operations, emphasized the urgency and complexity of ground handling today, noting:

“Ground handling is essential for aviation. It ensures safety, enables efficiency, and shapes the passenger experience. As the complexity of today’s operating environment increases—tighter turnarounds, regulatory pressure, and the drive to decarbonize—the industry must come together to embed safety in every action, accelerate global standardization, and build a more sustainable and inclusive way forward.”

1. Embedding Safety in Every Action

Leveraging Data for Risk Reduction

Safety remains aviation’s core commitment. A significant update in IATA’s global safety taxonomy now includes ground-related fatalities involving aircraft—delivering a broader risk profile. Insights from IATA’s Incident Data Exchange (IDX) and Accident Data Exchange (ADX) have been instrumental in upgrading the Ground Operations Manual (IGOM). Notable safety revisions include:

Clearer “no-touch” aircraft zones

Mandatory brake checks

Enhanced pushback procedures

Protocol improvements for hot brakes and inoperative Auxiliary Power Units (APUs)

Updated fire safety, chock placement, and sensor guidelines

IATA calls on more airlines and ground service providers to contribute data to amplify safety improvements.

Enhanced Ground Service Equipment (GSE)

To further reduce ramp incidents, IATA’s Enhanced GSE Recognition Program—launched in 2024—has already accredited 98 fleets and recognized 28 operational stations. The equipment, embedded with proximity sensors, has shown promise in minimizing aircraft damage. Starting April 2025, all ISAGO-accredited sites must declare Enhanced GSE implementation, expanding to include mobility equipment.

Automation in Weight & Balance: The X565 Standard

IATA’s X565 standard is revolutionizing turnaround safety by automating weight and balance data transfer. Early adopters like Lufthansa Group and Flydubai—alongside Boeing and Airbus—have reported increased data accuracy. IATA will soon introduce the Electronic Load Instruction and Reconciliation (ELIR) standard, which promises even greater operational precision with fewer errors and delays.

2. Driving Global Standardization

ISAGO Expansion

The IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) has grown to a record 400 station accreditations in 2024. More than 170 airlines now leverage ISAGO audits, while over 50 regulatory bodies and airports use them in safety oversight frameworks. Tangible benefits include:

Avoidance of 545 redundant internal audits

Streamlined 359 procurement decisions

Time savings across 350 stations

Total cost savings estimated at USD 8.7 million

IATA will debut a next-generation ISAGO model in mid-2025, introducing single-auditor audits, remote documentation checks, and reduced audit fees.

IGOM and the New OPS Portal

The Ground Operations Manual (IGOM) remains the cornerstone of operational consistency. Adoption is bolstered by the new Operational (OPS) Portal, used by 221 airlines and 259 ground handlers. The portal enables gap analysis, benchmarking, and oversight in safety, training, and cargo handling. Currently, 312 gap analyses have been published, and the portal includes 240 airlines and 322 ground handling service providers (GHSPs).

3. Enhancing Baggage Operations

Modernizing baggage handling is a long-term endeavor, with IATA implementing a 10-year Global Baggage Roadmap. Key focus areas include:

Full implementation of Resolution 753 (baggage tracking)

End-to-end digital messaging and automation

Introduction of fraud prevention tools

Revisions to global baggage standards

These initiatives aim to improve passenger experience by ensuring a seamless, transparent, and efficient baggage journey.

“Modern baggage operations are central to the passenger journey,” said Mejstrikova. “The roadmap moves us closer to the automated digital services that travelers expect.”

4. Building a Sustainable and Inclusive Future

Electrification of GSE

Electrifying GSE can reduce emissions by up to 48% per turnaround. IATA provides operational and financial planning tools, including:

Guidance on infrastructure readiness and battery safety

Battery management strategies

Economic modeling to support cost-effective transitions

Accessibility and Inclusivity

IATA is actively addressing accessibility by collaborating with regulators and manufacturers to create robust handling protocols for more than 400 types of mobility aids. Many of these are powered by lithium batteries and require tailored support during travel.

Sustainability in Baggage

Sustainable practices are also embedded in the baggage roadmap, where automation and digitalization aim to reduce waste, energy use, and operational delays.

Looking Ahead

IATA’s strategic direction at IGHC 2025 sends a strong message: to meet rising challenges, ground handling must evolve into a smarter, safer, standardized, and more sustainable system. With active engagement across airlines, service providers, equipment manufacturers, and regulators, these priorities form a solid foundation for next-generation aviation operations.