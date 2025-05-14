SEBI Expands Audit Eligibility for Credit Rating Agencies

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has broadened the eligibility criteria for professionals on audit teams at Credit Rating Agencies (CRAs). This move seeks to incorporate a more diverse range of professional backgrounds.

Previously, CRA audit teams were mandated to include a Chartered Accountant and a Certified Information Systems Auditor or equivalent qualifications. However, SEBI's latest directive approves the inclusion of either a Chartered Accountant or a Cost Accountant, alongside an information systems security auditing professional with credentials like CISA, DISA, or DISSA.

The updated regulations are effective immediately, allowing for increased flexibility in the composition of CRA audit teams, and aiming to improve the robustness and inclusivity of auditing processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)