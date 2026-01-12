Left Menu

Transforming Sports Governance: New Eligibility Criteria Set for Federations

The Sports Ministry has implemented the National Sports Governance Act, introducing a tiered eligibility system for Sportspersons of Merit in federations. The new law, partially in effect since January, requires National Sports Federations to adjust bylaws within six months and ensures convicted individuals are excluded from election processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:34 IST
Transforming Sports Governance: New Eligibility Criteria Set for Federations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Sports Ministry has unveiled the rules for the National Sports Governance Act, designed to reshape sports management across the country. The Act introduces a tiered eligibility criteria for recognizing Sportspersons of Merit, ensuring only distinguished athletes are integrated into national federations.

Partially implemented since January 1, the Act demands National Sports Federations to amend their bylaws within six months for compliance. It also allows for postponed elections until year's end to enable a smooth transition. Crucially, it continues to bar convicted individuals from election processes, establishing stringent integrity criteria.

Moreover, the Act mandates the inclusion of at least four Sportspersons of Merit, with two women, within national sports bodies' General Bodies. A 10-tier system, based on achievements ranging from Olympic medals to national awards, establishes eligibility for potential candidates, while a forthcoming National Sports Board and a five-member selection committee will regulate affiliations and government funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

 Global
2
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Commanding Cricket Performance

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Commanding Cricket Performance

 Global
3
Morocco's Reprieve: Rainfall Revives Agriculture, Eases Water Crisis

Morocco's Reprieve: Rainfall Revives Agriculture, Eases Water Crisis

 Morocco
4
Diplomatic Dialogues: US-Mexico Relations on Security

Diplomatic Dialogues: US-Mexico Relations on Security

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026