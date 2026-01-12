Transforming Sports Governance: New Eligibility Criteria Set for Federations

The Sports Ministry has unveiled the rules for the National Sports Governance Act, designed to reshape sports management across the country. The Act introduces a tiered eligibility criteria for recognizing Sportspersons of Merit, ensuring only distinguished athletes are integrated into national federations.

Partially implemented since January 1, the Act demands National Sports Federations to amend their bylaws within six months for compliance. It also allows for postponed elections until year's end to enable a smooth transition. Crucially, it continues to bar convicted individuals from election processes, establishing stringent integrity criteria.

Moreover, the Act mandates the inclusion of at least four Sportspersons of Merit, with two women, within national sports bodies' General Bodies. A 10-tier system, based on achievements ranging from Olympic medals to national awards, establishes eligibility for potential candidates, while a forthcoming National Sports Board and a five-member selection committee will regulate affiliations and government funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)