Inside the Development of India's Akash Missile System with Prahlada Ramarao

Prahlada Ramarao, the acclaimed former DRDO scientist, recently opened up about the formidable challenges faced during the development of India's renowned Akash missile system. Originally conceptualized in 1983, the Akash missile marks a significant leap in India's defense capabilities, thanks to its successful interception of enemy missile threats.

Reflecting on his collaboration with the legendary Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam during an interview with ANI, Ramarao spoke fondly of the early 1980s when he began his journey as a junior scientist at Hyderabad's Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL). Under Kalam's mentor-like guidance, Ramarao navigated the demanding phases of testing and mathematical modeling.

The 1984 official christening of the 'Akash' missile signified a turning point in Ramarao's career, propelling him to the role of Project Director. Despite being overwhelmed by the daunting responsibility, he successfully steered the project through numerous technical challenges over the course of 15 years, ultimately ensuring India's enhanced defense against external threats.

