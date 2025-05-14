Left Menu

Hisar's NRFMTTI Elevates Agricultural Testing with New CMVR Accreditation

The Northern Region Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute (NRFMTTI) in Hisar, Haryana, now offers CMVR testing for agricultural tractors, expanding its certification services. It received NABL accreditation, boosting its global credibility and benefiting tractor manufacturers in northern India with local testing facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:48 IST
In an ambitious stride towards agricultural excellence, the Northern Region Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute (NRFMTTI) in Hisar, Haryana, has been green-lighted to undertake Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) testing for agricultural tractors.

The institute's new capability extends its already robust certification services for combine harvesters, as confirmed in a statement by the agriculture ministry on Wednesday. Notably, NRFMTTI has achieved National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accreditation for its CMVR testing operations, covering both tractors and combine harvesters.

This accreditation not only elevates the global credibility and acceptance of its certification but also offers a significant convenience to tractor manufacturers in northern India by providing them with nearby testing facilities.

