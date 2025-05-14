Hisar's NRFMTTI Elevates Agricultural Testing with New CMVR Accreditation

In an ambitious stride towards agricultural excellence, the Northern Region Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute (NRFMTTI) in Hisar, Haryana, has been green-lighted to undertake Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) testing for agricultural tractors.

The institute's new capability extends its already robust certification services for combine harvesters, as confirmed in a statement by the agriculture ministry on Wednesday. Notably, NRFMTTI has achieved National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accreditation for its CMVR testing operations, covering both tractors and combine harvesters.

This accreditation not only elevates the global credibility and acceptance of its certification but also offers a significant convenience to tractor manufacturers in northern India by providing them with nearby testing facilities.

