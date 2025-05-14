Market Shake-Up: Key Stake Adjustments in Financial Giants

In a dynamic move on Wednesday, Hong Kong-based CLSA reduced its stake in Edelweiss Financial Services by 1.2%, equating to over 1.13 crore shares sold at Rs 88.55 each, raising Rs 100 crore.

Counteracting this, US-based Miri Capital Management secured a 1.16% stake in Edelweiss, spending Rs 98 crore on about 1.10 crore shares.

Citigroup made significant market moves, investing Rs 78 crore in Max Healthcare, InfoEdge, and Waaree Energies shares. These strategic transactional shifts resulted in fluctuating market prices for the entities involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)