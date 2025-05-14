Left Menu

Market Shake-Up: Key Stake Adjustments in Financial Giants

CLSA reduced its stake in Edelweiss Financial Services by selling a 1.2% share for Rs 100 crore. Miri Capital countered by acquiring a 1.16% stake for Rs 98 crore. Simultaneously, Citigroup invested Rs 78 crore in Max Healthcare, InfoEdge, and Waaree Energies. Market fluctuations ensued in share prices.

Updated: 14-05-2025 22:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dynamic move on Wednesday, Hong Kong-based CLSA reduced its stake in Edelweiss Financial Services by 1.2%, equating to over 1.13 crore shares sold at Rs 88.55 each, raising Rs 100 crore.

Counteracting this, US-based Miri Capital Management secured a 1.16% stake in Edelweiss, spending Rs 98 crore on about 1.10 crore shares.

Citigroup made significant market moves, investing Rs 78 crore in Max Healthcare, InfoEdge, and Waaree Energies shares. These strategic transactional shifts resulted in fluctuating market prices for the entities involved.

