HDB Financial Services Reports Robust Q3 Profit Growth
HDB Financial Services recorded a 36% increase in net profit, reporting Rs 644 crore for the third quarter. The company's revenue rose to Rs 4,673 crore, with interest income up to Rs 3,989 crore. Loan losses and provisions also increased to Rs 712 crore during the same period.
HDB Financial Services has announced a strong financial performance for the third quarter of this fiscal year, revealing a 36% growth in net profit at Rs 644 crore, as disclosed on Wednesday.
The non-banking financial company, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, also witnessed a substantial rise in total revenue, which climbed to Rs 4,673 crore compared to Rs 4,144 crore during the same period last year. Their interest income showed a remarkable increase, reaching Rs 3,989 crore from the previous figure of Rs 3,517 crore in FY25.
However, the quarter also saw an increase in loan losses and provisions, escalating to Rs 712 crore, higher from Rs 636 crore a year earlier. This reflects the company's expanding asset under management and loan portfolio.
