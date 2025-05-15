USDA's Food for Progress Program Grants Canceled Amid Budget Review

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has unexpectedly canceled all existing grants under its Food for Progress program, as detailed in an email obtained by Reuters and corroborated by two informed sources.

This program, aimed at sending U.S. agricultural commodities abroad to support economic and agricultural development, is a crucial component for American farmers seeking foreign markets and for enhancing food security in impoverished regions. Previously, in February, the initiative was briefly suspended as part of a federal spending review under the Trump administration, but operations quickly resumed thereafter.

The USDA informed grantees of the abrupt termination of their awards and assured them that staff would assist with ensuring the security and proper handling of affiliated commodities. This decision affects awards dating as far back as 2018, but Reuters has yet to confirm the total number of impacted grants. Notably, some commodities for projects scheduled in 2024 are still en route to their destinations. The USDA has not responded to requests for comment. Trump's budget had targeted the elimination of not only Food for Progress but also other foreign food aid initiatives like the McGovern-Dole Food for Education and the Food for Peace programs. For the current year, USDA had allocated over $218 million in Food for Progress grants to supply crops like milled rice and soybean meal to nations including Tanzania, Tunisia, and Sri Lanka.

