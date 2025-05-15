Left Menu

Kerala Embraces Efficient Governance: A New Era of Online Services

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlights the significant improvements in state governance, attributing swift project implementations and accessibility to online services. Vijayan underscores the eradication of bureaucratic delays, advocating for timely service delivery as a citizen's right, and emphasizes the need for proactive district management.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, asserted on Thursday that prolonged delays in project implementation and bureaucratic procedures have become obsolete in the state. He highlighted how the introduction of online services has revolutionized citizens' access to government functions, transforming the previous perception that projects could never be implemented efficiently in Kerala.

Speaking at the southern region review meeting, Vijayan underscored the transformative influence of digital governance in overcoming bureaucratic inertia frequently associated with state affairs. He stressed the urgency of changing mindsets and reiterated that timely service delivery is a fundamental right of citizens, not a privilege.

The Chief Minister called on officials to promptly study and address pending files, emphasizing the removal of hindrances in project execution. He urged the district administration to proactively tackle issues and aim to resolve them within the same day whenever feasible, marking a new chapter of efficiency in Kerala's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

