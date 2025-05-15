BSF Honors Fallen Heroes Amidst Cross-Border Tensions

On Thursday, Border Security Forces (BSF) Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhury solemnly laid a wreath at the Amar Prahari memorial in Jammu, honoring the sacrifice of BSF Sub Inspector Mohammed Imteyaz and Constable Deepak Chingakham. These brave officers lost their lives amid cross-border shelling initiated by Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

Sub Inspector Imteyaz, originating from Narayanpur village in Bihar's Saran district, tragically fell on duty during volatile clashes in Jammu's RS Pura sector. His full-honor last rites occurred on May 12 in his hometown. Meanwhile, Constable Chingakham, from Manipur, also died in the line of duty in the same sector and was laid to rest in Imphal with state honors, where his family and friends bid their final farewells.

Operation Sindoor emerged on May 7 as India's military reprisal to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. It effectively dismantled terror networks in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, resulting in the elimination of over 100 terrorists. Following these events, Pakistan's response involved cross-border shelling and attempted drone strikes, to which India retaliated by targeting critical enemy infrastructure. On May 10, a ceasefire understanding was announced between the two nations.

