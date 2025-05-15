Left Menu

BSF Honors Fallen Heroes Amidst Cross-Border Tensions

BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhury paid tribute to fallen heroes Sub Inspector Mohammed Imteyaz and Constable Deepak Chingakham at the Amar Prahari memorial in Jammu. Both officers were killed during cross-border shelling in Operation Sindoor, a response to the Pahalgam terror attack that led to a military escalation between India and Pakistan.

BSF DG Daljit Singh Chawdhury laids wreath in remembrance of BSF personnel Md Imteyaz and Deepak Chingakham (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Border Security Forces (BSF) Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhury solemnly laid a wreath at the Amar Prahari memorial in Jammu, honoring the sacrifice of BSF Sub Inspector Mohammed Imteyaz and Constable Deepak Chingakham. These brave officers lost their lives amid cross-border shelling initiated by Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

Sub Inspector Imteyaz, originating from Narayanpur village in Bihar's Saran district, tragically fell on duty during volatile clashes in Jammu's RS Pura sector. His full-honor last rites occurred on May 12 in his hometown. Meanwhile, Constable Chingakham, from Manipur, also died in the line of duty in the same sector and was laid to rest in Imphal with state honors, where his family and friends bid their final farewells.

Operation Sindoor emerged on May 7 as India's military reprisal to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. It effectively dismantled terror networks in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, resulting in the elimination of over 100 terrorists. Following these events, Pakistan's response involved cross-border shelling and attempted drone strikes, to which India retaliated by targeting critical enemy infrastructure. On May 10, a ceasefire understanding was announced between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

