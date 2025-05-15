Operation Black Forest: Crushing Naxal Strongholds by 2026

In a decisive bid to eradicate Naxalism by March 2026, security forces are executing 'Operation Black Forest', targeting entrenched Naxal bastions near Karreguttalu Hill on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. This extensive operation involved the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and state police neutralizing 31 Naxals, collectively carrying bounties of Rs 1.72 crore.

Underpinning this success was the Ghalgam Forward Operating Base (FOB), established in 2022, which provided critical strategic advantages. CRPF Commandant Anand highlighted the operation's effectiveness in dislodging Naxals from a safe haven, preventing the establishment of a new base in this sensitive region.

The comprehensive operation saw the destruction of 214 Naxal hideouts and bunkers. Forces recovered extensive munitions including IEDs, BGL shells, and explosive materials. Additionally, reinforcing local ties helped dismantle Naxal networks, bolstered by assisting locals in utilizing government programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)