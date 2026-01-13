Left Menu

Mounting Violence in Iran: U.N. Chief Horrified by Security Forces' Crackdown

The U.N. human rights chief expressed horror at the increasing violence by Iran's security forces against peaceful protesters, with the U.N. reporting hundreds killed. The protests, the largest since 2022, have seen more than 500 deaths, and potentially as high as 2,000, according to Iranian officials.

13-01-2026
The United Nations' human rights chief openly expressed horror on Tuesday in response to escalating violence inflicted by Iran's security forces on peaceful protesters. The U.N., citing internal sources, reported hundreds of casualties.

According to a rights group, the death toll has surpassed 500, with an Iranian official suggesting it could be closer to 2,000. This marks the most significant wave of protests in the Islamic Republic since 2022.

U.S. President Donald Trump has reissued threats of military intervention in support of the protesters, prompting a call for restraint by the U.N., urging that the protests should not be exploited by external forces.

