Mounting Violence in Iran: U.N. Chief Horrified by Security Forces' Crackdown

The United Nations' human rights chief openly expressed horror on Tuesday in response to escalating violence inflicted by Iran's security forces on peaceful protesters. The U.N., citing internal sources, reported hundreds of casualties.

According to a rights group, the death toll has surpassed 500, with an Iranian official suggesting it could be closer to 2,000. This marks the most significant wave of protests in the Islamic Republic since 2022.

U.S. President Donald Trump has reissued threats of military intervention in support of the protesters, prompting a call for restraint by the U.N., urging that the protests should not be exploited by external forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)