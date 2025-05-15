Left Menu

Rajnath Singh: India's Resolute Stance Against Terror, Despite Nuclear Intimidation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasizes India's unwavering stand against terrorism, refusing to bow under Pakistan's nuclear threats. Lauding Operation Sindoor, he asserts India's capability to counter such menaces and calls for international oversight of Pakistan's nuclear arsenal, endorsing Prime Minister Modi's no-talk stance amid ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:20 IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo:PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During a key address on Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored India's resolute position against terrorism, remaining unmoved by Pakistan's nuclear threats. Addressing troops post-Operation Sindoor at Badami Bagh Cantt, he conveyed that the operation demonstrated a clear message to terrorist networks in Pakistan and their supporters that they are vulnerable.

Singh praised the precision and determination of India's military forces, asserting that India's resolve against terrorism remains intact, even in the face of Pakistan's nuclear brinkmanship. He questioned the security of Islamabad's nuclear arsenal, suggesting the need for International Atomic Energy Agency oversight, citing Pakistan as an irresponsible actor on the world stage.

Offering tribute to the Pahalgam victims and fallen soldiers, Singh reaffirmed the government's stance that dialogue with Pakistan is contingent upon terrorism discussions, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's strict counter-terrorism policy. Officials, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Singh and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, attended the address.

(With inputs from agencies.)

