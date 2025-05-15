Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Lauds Success of 'Operation Sindoor'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the state Cabinet's resolution to commend the Indian Armed Forces and thank PM Modi for 'Operation Sindoor'. The operation, which neutralized over 100 terrorists, demonstrates India's resolve against terrorism after recent attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:55 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath revealed that the state Cabinet has issued a resolution congratulating the Indian Armed Forces for their successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor'. This resolution, announced on Thursday, also extends gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in the operation's implementation.

According to CM Adityanath, the success of 'Operation Sindoor' highlights the bravery and dedication of the Indian Armed Forces. He stated that the operation is a testament to their valor and the nation's collective resolve. 'Operation Sindoor', he asserted, reflects the strength and unity of India's 140 crore citizens in defending their nation.

'Operation Sindoor' commenced on May 7, targeting terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It was a response to an April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Modi remarked that the operation sets a new standard in India's anti-terrorism policy, following past military actions like the 2016 surgical strikes and 2019 airstrikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

