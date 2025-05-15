U.S. Producer Prices Unforeseen Decline: A Service Sector Shock

In a surprising economic turn, U.S. producer prices experienced an unforeseen decline in April, with the cost of services decreasing at a rate not seen since 2009. Slumping demand for air travel and hotel accommodations significantly contributed to this downturn, as reported by the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday.

Economists had anticipated the Producer Price Index (PPI) to rise 0.2% following March's stagnation. However, competitive pressure on trade services, affected by President Donald Trump's protectionist policies, has seen wholesale service prices drop by 0.7% and hotel prices plummet 3.1%.

While the U.S. and China tentatively thaw trade relations, tariffs remain high affecting inflation forecasts. The PCE Price Index is expected to peak at 3.6% this year, taking into account ongoing trade challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)