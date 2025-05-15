Left Menu

U.S. Producer Prices Unforeseen Decline: A Service Sector Shock

U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in April due to a significant drop in service costs, the largest since 2009. The decline stemmed from reduced demand for air travel and accommodation, affected by trade policy and reduced tourism. Economists revise inflation forecasts amid ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:59 IST
U.S. Producer Prices Unforeseen Decline: A Service Sector Shock
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising economic turn, U.S. producer prices experienced an unforeseen decline in April, with the cost of services decreasing at a rate not seen since 2009. Slumping demand for air travel and hotel accommodations significantly contributed to this downturn, as reported by the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday.

Economists had anticipated the Producer Price Index (PPI) to rise 0.2% following March's stagnation. However, competitive pressure on trade services, affected by President Donald Trump's protectionist policies, has seen wholesale service prices drop by 0.7% and hotel prices plummet 3.1%.

While the U.S. and China tentatively thaw trade relations, tariffs remain high affecting inflation forecasts. The PCE Price Index is expected to peak at 3.6% this year, taking into account ongoing trade challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025