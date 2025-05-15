Sri Lanka and India's Landmark Debt Restructuring Deal
Sri Lanka and Exim Bank of India have finalized agreements to restructure loans valued at approximately USD 930.8 million. This move is expected to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:25 IST
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka has reached a decisive financial milestone by finalizing debt restructuring agreements with the Export-Import Bank of India.
The finance ministry confirmed that the restructured agreements cover seven lines of credit and four buyer's credit facilities amounting to roughly USD 930.8 million.
This development is anticipated to bolster the longstanding bilateral ties between India and Sri Lanka.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement