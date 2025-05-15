Shooting at Delhi's CDR Chowk Leaves One Injured

One individual was injured in a shooting incident at CDR Chowk, located in Delhi's Chhatarpur area, as reported by officials. The event occurred at approximately 1 pm, resulting in one person's hospitalization with bullet wounds.

Achin Garg, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police for the South region, stated that they received reports of the shooting around 1 pm. The victim has since been admitted to a hospital for medical care. The suspects have been identified, and several police teams have been established to investigate the case.

The preliminary investigation suggests a link to personal enmity as the motive behind the incident. The probe continues as law enforcement delves deeper into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)