Left Menu

Shooting at Delhi's CDR Chowk Leaves One Injured

A firing incident at CDR Chowk, Chhatarpur area, Delhi, left one person injured. The victim is receiving hospital treatment as police probe the personal enmity-linked case. Multiple teams are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:12 IST
Shooting at Delhi's CDR Chowk Leaves One Injured
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One individual was injured in a shooting incident at CDR Chowk, located in Delhi's Chhatarpur area, as reported by officials. The event occurred at approximately 1 pm, resulting in one person's hospitalization with bullet wounds.

Achin Garg, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police for the South region, stated that they received reports of the shooting around 1 pm. The victim has since been admitted to a hospital for medical care. The suspects have been identified, and several police teams have been established to investigate the case.

The preliminary investigation suggests a link to personal enmity as the motive behind the incident. The probe continues as law enforcement delves deeper into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025