Oil Prices Tumble Amid U.S.-Iran Deal Prospects and Market Volatility

Oil prices saw a notable decline exceeding 2% on Thursday following speculation over a U.S.-Iran nuclear agreement, which could potentially increase global crude oil supply. This downturn coincided with a stall in a recent stock market surge, impacting both the U.S. dollar and government bond yields, important indicators of national borrowing costs.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell highlighted the need for a reassessment of the central bank's approach to jobs and inflation, amid hints of a possible nuclear deal with Iran on the horizon. Brent crude futures dropped more than 2.5% to $64.39 a barrel as President Trump signaled progress in diplomatic talks with Iran.

In financial markets, the STOXX 600 index in Europe slightly rebounded, and U.S. indices posted minor downturns. Meanwhile, economic data from the U.S. and Europe illustrated a mixed bag of growth and economic pressures. Amid these turbulent conditions, gold prices rose, reflecting investor caution.

