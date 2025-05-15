IndiGrid's Energizing Leap: Record Profits Power a Greener Future

IndiGrid announced an impressive leap in its consolidated net profit, soaring to Rs 116.9 crore for the March quarter compared to Rs 58.4 crore in the previous year. This rise is fueled by heightened revenues, as detailed in the company's recent exchange filing.

With income increased to Rs 920.3 crore from last year's Rs 824.3 crore, IndiGrid's growth is evident. Managing Director Harsh Shah highlighted the commissioning of new energy projects and the introduction of EnerGrid as pivotal developments towards sustainable energy infrastructure.

Notably, IndiGrid inaugurated Kilokari BESS Pvt Ltd, a 20 MW/40 MWh energy storage system on March 31. Commissioned by BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd., this project exemplifies IndiGrid's leadership as a pioneering Infrastructure Investment Trust in India's power sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)