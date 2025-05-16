Global Markets: A Roller-Coaster Week of Optimism and Caution
Asian stocks prepared to conclude the week on a softer note amid fading enthusiasm over U.S.-China trade talks, although policy easing in the U.S. spurred a bond market rally. European shares awaited a subdued open, reflecting the cautious sentiment winding down a strong week for global markets.
The stock markets in Asia approached the weekend on a subdued note as initial excitement over developments in U.S.-China trade discussions began to wane. In the United States, expectations of policy easing triggered a significant rally in the bond market, despite notable uncertainty persisting among investors.
As the European and U.S. markets awaited their openings, the calm was echoed, marked by a lack of decisive market-moving events. The apprehension was evident despite a week that saw celebrations over an apparent truce in the trade tensions between two of the world's largest economies.
The week's end was characterized by strategic adjustments in currency trading. The U.S. dollar faced renewed selling pressure, losing ground against the yen and Swiss franc. The Australian and New Zealand dollars, conversely, posted gains, reflecting a cautiously optimistic market environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
