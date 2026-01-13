Russia's Oil Prices Hit 3-Year Low Amid Sanctions

The indicative price of oil, crucial for Russian government tax calculations, plummeted to its lowest since May 2020, according to government data released Tuesday. This signals a significant decline in state energy revenue.

Between January and November 2025, state energy revenue fell by 22%, with projections indicating it may hit the lowest annual level since 2020. December's indicative price is expected to drop to $39 a barrel, further exacerbating the revenue shortfall.

The economy ministry highlights a decrease from $55.60 in 2025 to $67.90 per barrel in 2024. Despite a budget forecast of $59 for 2026, Western sanctions continue to drive international discounts on Russian oil.

