Asian markets rallied on Wednesday, with Japanese stocks leading the charge as investors anticipated fresh fiscal stimulus amid talk of a potential snap election in Japan. Concerns over central bank autonomy and subdued U.S. inflation data added to the volatile currency movements.

As global geopolitical tensions boiled over, gold surged to new heights and oil prices followed suit. This came in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's vocal support for Iranian protests, prompting accusations of incitement from Iran. Concurrently, the Japanese yen slipped to its weakest against the dollar in several months, revitalizing fears of market intervention.

The weakened yen buoyed the Nikkei index, which climbed over 1%, while Japanese government bonds were pressured. Strategists like Masahiko Loo noted the market's bets on fiscal easing might be premature, given Japan's legislative dependencies. While U.S. markets ended lower, economists speculated on potential interest rate moves amid cooling inflation reports.