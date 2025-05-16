Left Menu

Delhi Minister Blasts INDI Alliance: 'A Crumbling Company of Looters'

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticizes the INDI alliance, labeling them as 'looters' who failed to gain enough resources. He highlights internal rifts and attacks Congress for siding with foreign powers, emphasizing the bravery of Indian Armed Forces over caste considerations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 14:39 IST
Delhi Minister Blasts INDI Alliance: 'A Crumbling Company of Looters'
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has launched a scathing attack against the INDI alliance, describing it as a 'company of looters' on the verge of disintegration. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Sirsa responded to P Chidambaram's recent comments about the future of the coalition, suggesting that its inability to 'devour' resources has led to its downfall.

Sirsa further accused Congress of consistently siding with China and Russia instead of prioritizing national interests. Some Congress leaders, he noted, feel constrained within the party's rigid hierarchy, bound to the Gandhi family's ideologies. He quipped that skeptics demanding proof of military operations should witness them firsthand.

Additionally, Sirsa condemned Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav's remarks on Indian Army personnel, urging that any evaluation should be based on valor rather than caste. Sirsa's comments reflect ongoing political turbulence as parties position themselves ahead of potential elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025