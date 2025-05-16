Delhi Minister Blasts INDI Alliance: 'A Crumbling Company of Looters'

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has launched a scathing attack against the INDI alliance, describing it as a 'company of looters' on the verge of disintegration. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Sirsa responded to P Chidambaram's recent comments about the future of the coalition, suggesting that its inability to 'devour' resources has led to its downfall.

Sirsa further accused Congress of consistently siding with China and Russia instead of prioritizing national interests. Some Congress leaders, he noted, feel constrained within the party's rigid hierarchy, bound to the Gandhi family's ideologies. He quipped that skeptics demanding proof of military operations should witness them firsthand.

Additionally, Sirsa condemned Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav's remarks on Indian Army personnel, urging that any evaluation should be based on valor rather than caste. Sirsa's comments reflect ongoing political turbulence as parties position themselves ahead of potential elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)