EU's Kallas: Setback not to have agreed yet on 20th sanctions package against Russia

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 23-02-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 21:16 IST
​EU ​foreign policy ‌chief Kaja Kallas ​said on Monday it ‌was a setback that the European countries have been unable ‌to approve a 20th sanctions ‌package against Russia on the eve of the fourth anniversary ⁠of ​the ⁠war started by Russia against Ukraine.

"We ⁠have not reached an ​agreement on the 20th sanctions package. ⁠This is a setback and ⁠a ​message we didn't want to send today, ⁠but the work continues," Kallas ⁠told ⁠reporters.

