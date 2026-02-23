EU's Kallas: Setback not to have agreed yet on 20th sanctions package against Russia
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday it was a setback that the European countries have been unable to approve a 20th sanctions package against Russia on the eve of the fourth anniversary of the war started by Russia against Ukraine.
"We have not reached an agreement on the 20th sanctions package. This is a setback and a message we didn't want to send today, but the work continues," Kallas told reporters.
