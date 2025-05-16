U.S. and UAE Seal Game-Changing AI Semiconductor and Energy Deals
President Donald Trump concluded a Gulf tour focused on securing AI semiconductor sales and energy investments with the UAE, marking significant economic cooperation aimed at bolstering America's economy and job market. The UAE committed to a substantial $1.4 trillion investment in the U.S. across various sectors, including energy and AI.
President Donald Trump wrapped up a Gulf tour that clinched crucial AI and energy deals with the United Arab Emirates. Trump announced that the UAE would acquire advanced AI semiconductors from U.S. firms, a major step in Abu Dhabi's quest to become a global artificial intelligence powerhouse.
The tour also saw Abu Dhabi, the UAE's capital, pledge to increase its energy investments in the United States to $440 billion over the next decade. These commitments are part of a larger 10-year, $1.4 trillion investment framework announced by the UAE to deepen economic ties with America in sectors like manufacturing, AI, and energy.
In a surprise diplomatic move, Trump lifted sanctions on Syria, facilitating a major deal with Dubai-based DP World and expressing hope for Syrian-Israeli normalization under the Abraham Accords. Meanwhile, Trump urged Iran to expedite negotiations on a new nuclear agreement, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Abu Dhabi Pioneers Health Innovation with Global Health Week
Saudi Arabia Amplifies Literary Presence at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair
BX2025: Transforming Policies with Behavioral Science in Abu Dhabi
Missile Attack Forces Air India Flight Diversion to Abu Dhabi
Pioneering 'Behavioural Exchange' Conference Kicks Off in Abu Dhabi