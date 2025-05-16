Left Menu

U.S. and UAE Seal Game-Changing AI Semiconductor and Energy Deals

President Donald Trump concluded a Gulf tour focused on securing AI semiconductor sales and energy investments with the UAE, marking significant economic cooperation aimed at bolstering America's economy and job market. The UAE committed to a substantial $1.4 trillion investment in the U.S. across various sectors, including energy and AI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:38 IST
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump wrapped up a Gulf tour that clinched crucial AI and energy deals with the United Arab Emirates. Trump announced that the UAE would acquire advanced AI semiconductors from U.S. firms, a major step in Abu Dhabi's quest to become a global artificial intelligence powerhouse.

The tour also saw Abu Dhabi, the UAE's capital, pledge to increase its energy investments in the United States to $440 billion over the next decade. These commitments are part of a larger 10-year, $1.4 trillion investment framework announced by the UAE to deepen economic ties with America in sectors like manufacturing, AI, and energy.

In a surprise diplomatic move, Trump lifted sanctions on Syria, facilitating a major deal with Dubai-based DP World and expressing hope for Syrian-Israeli normalization under the Abraham Accords. Meanwhile, Trump urged Iran to expedite negotiations on a new nuclear agreement, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

