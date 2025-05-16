FTSE Gains Amid U.S.-China Trade Truce and Post-Brexit Talks
The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices rose as a trade truce between the U.S. and China alleviated recession fears. Investors await the UK-EU summit aimed at improving post-Brexit ties, while the market reacts to corporate earnings. Healthcare stocks rose, while Workspace Group's shares fell amid a profit warning.
The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices extended their gains on Friday, buoyed by a trade truce between the United States and China that has calmed fears of a global recession. By midday, the FTSE 100 was up by 0.3%, marking its seventh consecutive session of gains.
Ahead of the upcoming UK-EU summit, investors are optimistic about improving post-Brexit ties. Moreover, mostly positive corporate earnings, alongside strong healthcare stocks, further bolstered the market, although some investors tread with caution.
Among the individual stocks, St James's Place experienced a considerable rise following a JP Morgan upgrade, while Workspace Group shares plummeted 9% after issuing a profit warning. Meanwhile, upcoming consumer inflation data will be closely watched for clues on the Bank of England's next monetary policy steps.
