Telangana's Unprecedented Paddy Procurement Reaches New Heights

The Telangana government has set a new record by procuring 49.53 lakh metric tonnes of paddy during the ongoing Rabi 2024-25 season, as announced in an official release. This marks a significant increase compared to the 32.93 LMT procured in the previous year under the current Congress regime.

Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy highlighted the achievements during a video conference with senior officials. He noted the enhanced infrastructure, including the establishment of 8,348 Paddy Procurement Centres, which facilitated the smooth procurement process without farmer distress.

With an estimated output of 129.35 LMT across 60.14 lakh acres, the government aims to achieve its 70.13 LMT procurement target, ensuring moisture-laden paddy from unseasonal rains is also included. Ground-level monitoring and swift logistical interventions remain a priority as operations peak in the coming days.

