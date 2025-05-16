Left Menu

Global Turning Point: Europe's First Industrial Scale Cotton-Polyester Recycling Plant

Circ, a U.S. firm, is building a $500 million plant in France, backed by the French government and EU, to recover cotton and polyester on an industrial scale. The plant aims to create a circular economy, contribute to net-zero emissions, and serve as a model for future projects globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:32 IST
The U.S. textile recycling company Circ is set to construct a revolutionary $500 million facility in France, with support from the French government and the European Union. This plant will be the first of its kind to recover cotton and polyester on an industrial scale, according to CEO Peter Majeranowski.

Scheduled to open in 2028 near Saint-Avold in northeast France, the plant will process 70,000 metric tons annually and employ 200 people. The project, partially funded through a mix of equity and debt, also aims to leverage French state grants and the Strategic Projects Guarantee.

Pivotal to the EU's net-zero emissions goal, Circ's use of hydrothermal technology to recycle polycotton blends marks a significant advancement in tackling the fashion industry's sustainability challenges. Industry stakeholders, including Inditex and Patagonia, are already utilizing Circ's innovative materials, highlighting the project's potential as a model for future endeavors.

