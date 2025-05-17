Left Menu

Daring Police Encounters: From Cow Smuggling to Murder Suspects

Two separate police encounters took place involving suspected cow smugglers in Lucknow and murder suspects in Agra. In Lucknow, the chase ended with the suspects fleeing, while one was injured. In Agra, the police operation led to one murder suspect's death. Investigations continue in both cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 10:17 IST
Daring Police Encounters: From Cow Smuggling to Murder Suspects
DCP South at crime spot in Lucknow (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In an audacious police encounter near the Purvanchal Expressway toll in Lucknow's Gosainganj jurisdiction, a suspected cow smuggler was wounded, according to DCP South Nipun Agarwal. The incident unfolded on May 5, when law enforcement intercepted a 12-tyre truck revealing approximately 20 cattle, only to later discover, via CCTV, that the suspects had escaped by car.

The police, receiving additional tips regarding the suspects' whereabouts, attempted to halt a white vehicle transporting the individuals. An exchange of gunfire ensued, in which accused smuggler Shoaib was shot in the leg, though his two accomplices evaded capture. Shoaib, burdened with over eight FIRs, is currently undergoing further investigation as authorities pursue unresolved leads.

Meanwhile, in Agra on May 6, a dramatically different encounter led to the fatal shooting of Aman, a murder suspect. The Agra Police, who engaged in a retaliatory operation, suffered injuries while apprehending Aman and his accomplices linked to the killing of Yogesh Chaudhary. Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar highlighted the retrieval of stolen goods and the continued search for a suspect named Farooq, with a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head.

