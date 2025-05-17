Left Menu

Mumbai Showers Bring Relief Amid Widespread Rainfall Across India

Mumbai received refreshing rainfall on Saturday, alleviating humid conditions as the IMD predicts continued showers countrywide. Areas in southern and northeastern India will experience persistent rain and thunderstorms, while heatwaves continue in the northwest. Rising heat in Uttar Pradesh sees an uptick in hospital admissions for ailments linked to extreme temperatures.

Rain lashes in several parts of Mumbai. Visuals from the Wadi Bunder area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a welcome respite from sweltering conditions, Mumbai experienced a bout of rainfall on Saturday morning, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD anticipates a partly cloudy sky and the likelihood of light showers throughout the day, with the city continuing to experience pre-monsoon showers.

According to the IMD, the rain is set to persist across several regions in India over the next five days. IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava noted that southern states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka will witness persistent rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

Similarly, northeastern parts of India will experience continuing rainfall, while central India is expected to see similar weather conditions. Northwestern regions may not only receive thunderstorms but also grapple with heatwave conditions. In Delhi, a possible thunderstorm this evening might bring relief with temperatures predicted to dip to around 37 to 39 degrees Celsius.

However, eastern India, including Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh, remains hot and humid. Meanwhile, rising temperatures in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad are causing increased hospital admissions. Senior Consultant Medical, V Singh, expressed concerns over typhoid, fever, and other ailments linked to the heat, advising the public to avoid adulterated outdoor food.

(With inputs from agencies.)

