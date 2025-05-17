Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra Breaks 90m Barrier at Doha Diamond League

Prime Minister Modi lauds Neeraj Chopra for surpassing the 90-meter mark at Doha Diamond League 2025. Chopra's stunning 90.23 m throw, a national record, earned him second place behind Germany's Julian Weber's 91.06 m. Anderson Peters from Grenada secured third with 85.64 m.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 10:20 IST
Neeraj Chopra Breaks 90m Barrier at Doha Diamond League
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Neeraj Chopra (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday commended Neeraj Chopra, the two-time Indian Olympic medalist, for his extraordinary achievement at the Doha Diamond League 2025, where he surpassed the 90-meter mark in javelin throw. Modi highlighted Chopra's achievement as a testament to his unwavering dedication, discipline, and passion.

Chopra's impressive feat made him the first Indian to cross the 90 m threshold in the sport, clocking a personal best of 90.23 m. Despite leading the competition until the final round, Germany's Julian Weber outperformed him with a throw of 91.06 m, pushing Chopra to the second position.

The event commenced with Chopra throwing an initial 88.44 m, placing him at the forefront followed by other contenders. Ultimately, it was Weber's exceptional final throw that claimed the top spot, with Chopra finishing second and Grenada's Anderson Peters rounding out the podium in third.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025