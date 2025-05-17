Neeraj Chopra Breaks 90m Barrier at Doha Diamond League

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday commended Neeraj Chopra, the two-time Indian Olympic medalist, for his extraordinary achievement at the Doha Diamond League 2025, where he surpassed the 90-meter mark in javelin throw. Modi highlighted Chopra's achievement as a testament to his unwavering dedication, discipline, and passion.

Chopra's impressive feat made him the first Indian to cross the 90 m threshold in the sport, clocking a personal best of 90.23 m. Despite leading the competition until the final round, Germany's Julian Weber outperformed him with a throw of 91.06 m, pushing Chopra to the second position.

The event commenced with Chopra throwing an initial 88.44 m, placing him at the forefront followed by other contenders. Ultimately, it was Weber's exceptional final throw that claimed the top spot, with Chopra finishing second and Grenada's Anderson Peters rounding out the podium in third.

(With inputs from agencies.)