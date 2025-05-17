Diplomatic Push: UK and US Strive to Solidify Indo-Pak Ceasefire

The United Kingdom is collaborating with the United States to ensure that the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan remains intact, announced British foreign minister David Lammy on Saturday. This initiative aims to foster dialogue and establish confidence-building measures between the historically conflicted countries.

During a two-day visit to Islamabad, Lammy emphasized the ongoing commitment of both nations to maintain peace following a ceasefire agreed upon on May 10. The ceasefire ended three decades of intense conflict, sparked by a deadly attack on tourists. India has attributed the violence to Pakistan, a claim that the latter denies.

Furthermore, a recent suspension of the Indus Water Treaty by India, which jeopardizes Pakistan's water supply, prompted Lammy to urge all involved parties to honor their treaty obligations. Despite efforts by the UK, US, and other nations to mitigate tensions, the ceasefire's stability remains precarious according to diplomats and analysts.

