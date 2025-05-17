Left Menu

Diplomatic Push: UK and US Strive to Solidify Indo-Pak Ceasefire

The UK, alongside the US, is actively working to ensure the continuation of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, with a focus on promoting dialogue and confidence-building measures. Foreign minister David Lammy announced this initiative during his visit to Pakistan following a recent bout of conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 11:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United Kingdom is collaborating with the United States to ensure that the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan remains intact, announced British foreign minister David Lammy on Saturday. This initiative aims to foster dialogue and establish confidence-building measures between the historically conflicted countries.

During a two-day visit to Islamabad, Lammy emphasized the ongoing commitment of both nations to maintain peace following a ceasefire agreed upon on May 10. The ceasefire ended three decades of intense conflict, sparked by a deadly attack on tourists. India has attributed the violence to Pakistan, a claim that the latter denies.

Furthermore, a recent suspension of the Indus Water Treaty by India, which jeopardizes Pakistan's water supply, prompted Lammy to urge all involved parties to honor their treaty obligations. Despite efforts by the UK, US, and other nations to mitigate tensions, the ceasefire's stability remains precarious according to diplomats and analysts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

