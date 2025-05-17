Left Menu

Unseasonal Rains Devastate Maharashtra's Farmers

Jayant Patil, the president of Maharashtra NCP (SP), voiced concern over losses faced by farmers due to unseasonal rains. He called for immediate government aid, noting significant crop damage and more rain predicted by the weather department. A tragic event in Washim district underscores the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 13:11 IST
Jayant Patil
  • Country:
  • India

Jayant Patil, president of the Maharashtra NCP (SP), on Saturday raised an urgent call for government assistance for farmers hit by unseasonal rains.

Patil highlighted the severe crop damage across various regions, exacerbated by predictions of continuing showers by the weather department.

In a poignant example, Patil referenced a farmer from Manora, Washim district, who lost his produce to the unrelenting downpour, underscoring the urgent need for immediate support and relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

