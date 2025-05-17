Tragedy Strikes Srikakulam: Quarry Blast and Highway Collision Claim Lives

In a distressing turn of events from Meliyaputti mandal in Srikakulam district, three individuals have tragically lost their lives due to a quarry blast late on the night of May 16. The incident occurred near Dinabandhupuram village, according to police reports.

The victims, identified as Pungavenu Arugam from Tamil Nadu, and Tirlangi Ramarao and Badabandu Appanna from Tekkali mandal, were reportedly working at the site when the blast occurred. Meliyaputti Sub-Inspector Ramesh has indicated that a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances of the incident.

Meanwhile, a separate incident unfolded on the Singupuram highway, where a multi-vehicle collision resulted in the death of a lorry driver and injuries to eight other individuals. The crash involved a private bus, operated by Kambheswari Travels, that collided with another lorry. Initial investigations suggest the bus driver may have fallen asleep, leading to the tragic accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)