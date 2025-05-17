CJI BR Gavai Embraces India's Diversity and Ambedkar's Vision

Newly appointed Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, underscored the significance of India's geographical, regional, and religious diversities, noting that the constitution is tailored to accommodate these variations. Gavai spoke at a felicitation event organized by the Bar Council of India.

Gavai stated, "The constitution has been specifically drafted to suit the country's varied diversities. We have geographical and regional diversity, various religious communities, and differences in economic statuses among citizens." He reflected on his journey in the judiciary, candidly revealing that a legal career wasn't his initial choice.

Originally aspiring to be an architect, Gavai became a lawyer to honor his father's wishes, who had aspired to see one of his sons in the legal profession. Despite initial hesitation in accepting judgeship, Gavai embraced it to uphold Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's vision of social and economic justice.

Throughout his tenure as a High Court judge and then in the Supreme Court, Justice Gavai has actively pursued socio-economic and socio-political justice. He expressed satisfaction with the functioning of all three democratic branches, remarking that the legislature and executive have contributed significantly to social and economic justice.

Justice BR Gavai succeeded former CJI Sanjiv Khanna as the 52nd Chief Justice of India at a ceremonial event attended by eminent legal figures. His tenure is expected to last about six months.

