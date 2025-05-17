Delhi Police Nab Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants in Tech-Savvy Bust

In a significant operation against illegal immigration, the Foreigners Cell of the North West District Police in Delhi has successfully apprehended three Bangladeshi women residing unlawfully in the Mahendra Park locality. This arrest was made possible through continuous surveillance and precise technical evaluation.

Officials were tipped off by a Facebook reel posted by one of the suspects, which inadvertently displayed a local ice cream cart and identifiable buildings. As a result, police meticulously scoured nearly 50 lanes to pinpoint the exact location visible in the video. An early morning operation on May 15 led to the arrest of the primary suspect, posing as a transgender person known locally as Deepa.

DCP North West Bhisham Singh stated that the suspect admitted to forming a romantic relationship via Facebook with an Indian man, who arranged her illegal entry into India through the West Bengal border. The couple subsequently relocated to Delhi, renting accommodation there. Further intelligence resulted in the detention of two more Bangladeshi nationals. Though they initially falsified being Indian citizens, detailed checks of their belongings revealed their true identities.

Authorities discovered two smartphones containing the banned IMO app, allegedly used for communication with family in Bangladesh, and a keypad mobile. During thorough interrogation, all three admitted to illegally crossing the border via the Hili and Benapur areas, reaching Delhi by train, and living under false identities. The suspects have been sent to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in RK Puram for deportation procedures. Investigations are ongoing to locate any Indian associates who may have abetted or housed them.

