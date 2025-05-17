Left Menu

Delhi Police Nab Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants in Tech-Savvy Bust

Delhi Police's North West District Foreigners Cell nabbed three Bangladeshi women illegally residing in Mahendra Park. Through meticulous surveillance and tech analysis, officers tracked a Facebook reel to identify their location. The women confessed to illegal entry, facilitated by Indian acquaintances, and now face deportation proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 16:15 IST
Delhi Police Nab Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants in Tech-Savvy Bust
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation against illegal immigration, the Foreigners Cell of the North West District Police in Delhi has successfully apprehended three Bangladeshi women residing unlawfully in the Mahendra Park locality. This arrest was made possible through continuous surveillance and precise technical evaluation.

Officials were tipped off by a Facebook reel posted by one of the suspects, which inadvertently displayed a local ice cream cart and identifiable buildings. As a result, police meticulously scoured nearly 50 lanes to pinpoint the exact location visible in the video. An early morning operation on May 15 led to the arrest of the primary suspect, posing as a transgender person known locally as Deepa.

DCP North West Bhisham Singh stated that the suspect admitted to forming a romantic relationship via Facebook with an Indian man, who arranged her illegal entry into India through the West Bengal border. The couple subsequently relocated to Delhi, renting accommodation there. Further intelligence resulted in the detention of two more Bangladeshi nationals. Though they initially falsified being Indian citizens, detailed checks of their belongings revealed their true identities.

Authorities discovered two smartphones containing the banned IMO app, allegedly used for communication with family in Bangladesh, and a keypad mobile. During thorough interrogation, all three admitted to illegally crossing the border via the Hili and Benapur areas, reaching Delhi by train, and living under false identities. The suspects have been sent to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in RK Puram for deportation procedures. Investigations are ongoing to locate any Indian associates who may have abetted or housed them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025