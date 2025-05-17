Syrian Security Forces Target IS Hideouts in Aleppo
Syrian government security forces conducted a raid on Islamic State hideouts in Aleppo, resulting in the death of one militant and the arrest of others. A member of the security forces was also killed during the clashes, according to the Syrian interior ministry spokesperson.
Syrian government security forces successfully raided suspected Islamic State hideouts in Aleppo, killing one militant in the operation and detaining several others, an official spokesperson from the Syrian interior ministry confirmed.
During the high-tension raid, clashes erupted between security personnel and militants, leading to the unfortunate death of a member of the Syrian security forces.
This operation marks yet another decisive move in the ongoing efforts to dismantle remnants of the Islamic State in the region, strategically targeting its holdouts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
