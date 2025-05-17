Syrian Security Forces Target IS Hideouts in Aleppo

Syrian government security forces successfully raided suspected Islamic State hideouts in Aleppo, killing one militant in the operation and detaining several others, an official spokesperson from the Syrian interior ministry confirmed.

During the high-tension raid, clashes erupted between security personnel and militants, leading to the unfortunate death of a member of the Syrian security forces.

This operation marks yet another decisive move in the ongoing efforts to dismantle remnants of the Islamic State in the region, strategically targeting its holdouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)