Left Menu

Syrian Security Forces Target IS Hideouts in Aleppo

Syrian government security forces conducted a raid on Islamic State hideouts in Aleppo, resulting in the death of one militant and the arrest of others. A member of the security forces was also killed during the clashes, according to the Syrian interior ministry spokesperson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 18:15 IST
Syrian Security Forces Target IS Hideouts in Aleppo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syrian government security forces successfully raided suspected Islamic State hideouts in Aleppo, killing one militant in the operation and detaining several others, an official spokesperson from the Syrian interior ministry confirmed.

During the high-tension raid, clashes erupted between security personnel and militants, leading to the unfortunate death of a member of the Syrian security forces.

This operation marks yet another decisive move in the ongoing efforts to dismantle remnants of the Islamic State in the region, strategically targeting its holdouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025