Supreme Court Takes Stand Against Digital Arrests: A Battle Against Cybercrime

The Supreme Court has voiced concern over the increasing menace of digital arrests, a sophisticated method employed by cybercriminals posing as law enforcement officers to extort money from victims. In a bid to tackle this cybercrime epidemic, the apex court has put forth recommendations to ensure victim compensation and urged a comprehensive strategy.

An inter-ministerial meeting is on the horizon to deliberate on the issue, with the Attorney General promising a multifaceted approach to curb the digital menace. The court endorsed the idea of a compensation scheme inspired by the UK's model, emphasizing that banks must have automated systems to detect suspicious transactions.

In a slew of directives, the top court has asked the CBI to conduct a unified probe across India and explore artificial intelligence solutions to identify and freeze accounts used in such scams. Additionally, a regional cybercrime coordination framework has been proposed to enhance cooperation among states, the central agencies, and international bodies.

