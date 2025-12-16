Supreme Court Takes Stand Against Digital Arrests: A Battle Against Cybercrime
The Supreme Court addresses digital arrests, where cybercriminals impersonate officials to extort victims. An inter-ministerial meeting and a victim compensation proposal aim to tackle this. The court directed the CBI and other agencies to enhance cybersecurity measures, highlighting the need for AI and machine learning to track fraud.
The Supreme Court has voiced concern over the increasing menace of digital arrests, a sophisticated method employed by cybercriminals posing as law enforcement officers to extort money from victims. In a bid to tackle this cybercrime epidemic, the apex court has put forth recommendations to ensure victim compensation and urged a comprehensive strategy.
An inter-ministerial meeting is on the horizon to deliberate on the issue, with the Attorney General promising a multifaceted approach to curb the digital menace. The court endorsed the idea of a compensation scheme inspired by the UK's model, emphasizing that banks must have automated systems to detect suspicious transactions.
In a slew of directives, the top court has asked the CBI to conduct a unified probe across India and explore artificial intelligence solutions to identify and freeze accounts used in such scams. Additionally, a regional cybercrime coordination framework has been proposed to enhance cooperation among states, the central agencies, and international bodies.
