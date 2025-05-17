Trump Challenges Walmart on Tariff Burden

U.S. President Donald Trump has directly challenged Walmart, suggesting the retail giant should "eat the tariffs" instead of attributing price hikes to the import duties imposed by his administration. The world's largest retailer recently announced plans to raise prices due to the increased tariffs.

In a social media post, Trump admonished Walmart, declaring it earned billions last year and should not pass the burden onto customers. He further argued that both Walmart and China should absorb the costs, sparing American consumers from price increases.

Despite the president's comments, Walmart's leadership emphasized their commitment to maintaining low prices while acknowledging that tariff-related expenses on goods primarily sourced from China could not be entirely absorbed without affecting the company's already slim retail margins.

