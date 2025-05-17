Left Menu

Trump Challenges Walmart on Tariff Burden

In reaction to Walmart citing rising costs due to tariffs, President Trump suggested the retailer should absorb these costs. Walmart, faced with narrow margins, argued it couldn't fully do so. The dispute illustrates the broader impact of U.S.-China trade tensions on the retail sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 21:45 IST
Trump Challenges Walmart on Tariff Burden
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump has directly challenged Walmart, suggesting the retail giant should "eat the tariffs" instead of attributing price hikes to the import duties imposed by his administration. The world's largest retailer recently announced plans to raise prices due to the increased tariffs.

In a social media post, Trump admonished Walmart, declaring it earned billions last year and should not pass the burden onto customers. He further argued that both Walmart and China should absorb the costs, sparing American consumers from price increases.

Despite the president's comments, Walmart's leadership emphasized their commitment to maintaining low prices while acknowledging that tariff-related expenses on goods primarily sourced from China could not be entirely absorbed without affecting the company's already slim retail margins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025