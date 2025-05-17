Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Critiques NEP in 'Rogue Elephant' Book Launch

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched 'The National Education Policy 2020: A Rogue Elephant,' a critical examination of NEP 2020 by Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. Stalin's address raised concerns about the policy's potential to disrupt India's reservation system and pluralistic culture.

Accusing the Central government of trying to 'saffronise' education, Stalin emphasized the necessity of keeping education under state control to protect regional languages like Tamil. He also criticized the withholding of funds by the Union Government, attributing it to political motives.

The event, attended by prominent figures including former MP Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, highlighted the personal bond between Stalin and Poyyamozhi's family, celebrating the educational reforms and leadership of Anbil Mahesh. Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin praised the book for exposing NEP's drawbacks.

