Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Critiques NEP in 'Rogue Elephant' Book Launch

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched 'The National Education Policy 2020: A Rogue Elephant,' authored by Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, critiquing NEP 2020. Stalin accused the policy of risking India’s pluralistic culture and reservations, proposing state-led education control. The event featured political dignitaries and familial reminiscences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 23:22 IST
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Critiques NEP in 'Rogue Elephant' Book Launch
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched 'The National Education Policy 2020: A Rogue Elephant,' a critical examination of NEP 2020 by Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. Stalin's address raised concerns about the policy's potential to disrupt India's reservation system and pluralistic culture.

Accusing the Central government of trying to 'saffronise' education, Stalin emphasized the necessity of keeping education under state control to protect regional languages like Tamil. He also criticized the withholding of funds by the Union Government, attributing it to political motives.

The event, attended by prominent figures including former MP Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, highlighted the personal bond between Stalin and Poyyamozhi's family, celebrating the educational reforms and leadership of Anbil Mahesh. Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin praised the book for exposing NEP's drawbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025