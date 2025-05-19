Left Menu

Punjab Powers Up: New Strategy for Seamless Paddy Sowing Season

Punjab's government unveils a strategic plan to ensure uninterrupted power supply for the upcoming paddy sowing season, divided by zones. Alongside, a novel Direct Sowing of Rice technique aims to conserve groundwater while boosting farmer income, with significant state support and incentives rolled out for adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 12:41 IST
Punjab Powers Up: New Strategy for Seamless Paddy Sowing Season
Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster agricultural productivity, Punjab's Power Minister, Harbhajan Singh ETO, announced the division of the state into three strategic zones, ensuring an uninterrupted power supply during the critical paddy sowing season. Starting from June 1, Zone 1, which includes Faridkot, Bathinda, Fazilka, Ferozepur, and Shri Muktsar Sahib, will benefit from a minimum of eight hours of electricity.

Zone 2 will initiate paddy sowing on June 5, comprised of Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Rupnagar, SAS Nagar, and Fatehgarh Sahib. Zone 3, covering Ludhiana, Malerkotla, Moga, Patiala, Mansa, Sangrur, Barnala, Kapurthala, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, follows suit on June 9. The minister reassured that there is no power shortage, pledging seamless support.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann highlighted a pioneering step by introducing the Direct Sowing of Rice (DSR) technique, a move that promises a 15-20% groundwater savings. This initiative, which offers financial aid of Rs 1,500 per acre, has already begun, with a five lakh-acre target set for the Kharif season. Farmers can register on agrimachinerypb.com by June 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025