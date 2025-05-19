Left Menu

Sino-U.S. Tariff Reprieve Spurs Surge in Chinese Port Stocks

China and Hong Kong stocks ended flat following weak industrial and retail sales data. Notably, Chinese port operators saw a surge in shares due to the Sino-U.S. tariff reprieve, boosting expectations of increased shipments. However, overall market rally showed signs of slowing down despite positive movements in specific sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 13:58 IST
Sino-U.S. Tariff Reprieve Spurs Surge in Chinese Port Stocks
US stocks Image Credit:

On Monday, stock indices in China and Hong Kong exhibited minimal movement due to lackluster industrial and retail sales data in China, highlighting persistent economic challenges.

The Sino-U.S. tariff reprieve provided a lift to Chinese port operators, with stocks such as Lianyungang Port and Ningbo Port reaching their daily upward limit, as investors anticipated a surge in shipments during the 90-day pause.

However, the broader market rally appeared to be losing momentum, with China’s CSI300 dipping 0.3% and the Shanghai Composite Index showing little change, amidst investor caution advised by Guosheng Securities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025