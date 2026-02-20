Left Menu

Supreme Court Decision Spurs Stock Market Rally Amid Tariff Reversal

U.S. stocks rose on Friday following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn President Trump's global tariffs. This buoyed investor sentiment after a day of weak economic data. Companies affected by tariffs, like Hasbro, Mattel, and Wayfair, saw shares climb, while traders anticipate potential economic impacts from rebate issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:23 IST
Supreme Court Decision Spurs Stock Market Rally Amid Tariff Reversal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, U.S. stocks climbed as the Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's broad tariffs, offering investors a sense of relief after disappointing economic data earlier curbed enthusiasm.

Companies affected by the tariffs, including major toymakers and luxury furniture brands, saw their shares bounce back, while the ruling sparked discussions around a possible $175 billion refund in U.S. tariff collections.

Despite facing challenges from economic slowdown data, markets, led by tech sector gains, remained buoyant as traders focused on the potential implications of interest-rate cuts expected by June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Dismantles Key Trump Tariffs: A Global Trade Shift

Supreme Court Dismantles Key Trump Tariffs: A Global Trade Shift

 Global
2
Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

 Global
3
North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

 South Korea
4
Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026