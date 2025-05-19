Left Menu

UK and EU Eye Common Safety Standards to Boost Trade

Britain and the EU plan to establish shared food and plant safety standards. A draft post-Brexit deal aims to ease trade by creating a Common Sanitary and Phytosanitary Area, reducing documentation needs for animal and plant products. This would streamline movement and boost post-Brexit trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:17 IST
In a move to streamline trade post-Brexit, Britain and the European Union are focusing on establishing mutual food and plant safety standards. A draft document outlining the deal was unveiled on Monday.

The proposal suggests the creation of a Common Sanitary and Phytosanitary Area, as mentioned by the United Kingdom and the European Commission. The objective is to enhance the flow of trade.

This framework is expected to eliminate the need for extensive certificates and controls on animal and plant product movements between Great Britain and the European Union, thereby simplifying trade operations significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

