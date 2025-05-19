UK and EU Eye Common Safety Standards to Boost Trade
Britain and the EU plan to establish shared food and plant safety standards. A draft post-Brexit deal aims to ease trade by creating a Common Sanitary and Phytosanitary Area, reducing documentation needs for animal and plant products. This would streamline movement and boost post-Brexit trade.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:17 IST
In a move to streamline trade post-Brexit, Britain and the European Union are focusing on establishing mutual food and plant safety standards. A draft document outlining the deal was unveiled on Monday.
The proposal suggests the creation of a Common Sanitary and Phytosanitary Area, as mentioned by the United Kingdom and the European Commission. The objective is to enhance the flow of trade.
This framework is expected to eliminate the need for extensive certificates and controls on animal and plant product movements between Great Britain and the European Union, thereby simplifying trade operations significantly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UK
- EU
- Brexit
- trade
- safety standards
- food
- plant
- sanitary
- phytosanitary
- certificates
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Incident at RMC Plant Highlights Safety Lapses
Cholla Power Plant: A Community's Battle with Change
Kesar Petroproduct Ventures into Fertilizer Industry with New Ratnagiri Plant
ADB Expands Food Security Commitment to $40 Billion Across Asia-Pacific
Centre Hosts Stakeholder Meet to Scale Up Medicinal Plant Farming